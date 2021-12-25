Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.

Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.

Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.

With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.

Peaty told Sky Sports News: “Doing a time that can never be beaten… the next three years is how we achieve Project Immortal.

“More than ever we have to kind of attack. I know where I need to be to get to Project Immortal.

I can push through barriers that no one else can push through Adam Peaty

“It’s got to be war,” he said. “You’ve got to treat them like they’re going to take something away from you because they are.“The red mist for me is my super-strength. I can use my anger to the nth degree; I can push through barriers that no one else can push through.

“I don’t know where I get it from – it’s like a fight or flight response.”