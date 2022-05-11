McGregor sends warning and Iniesta gets caked – Wednesday’s sporting social
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on song and Adam Peaty had bad news.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11.
Football
Forever Remembered – Bradford marked 37 years since 56 lives were lost in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster.
Andres Iniesta got caked.
Excitement was building for the FA Youth Cup final.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on song.
Ronaldo to Arsenal?!
He was busy relaxing, for the time being.
Ray Parlour was sunning himself.
Petr Cech got the call.
Cricket
Jonny Bairstow was in the gym.
Pat Cummins loves his coffee.
Stuart Broad revealed his cricketing pet hate.
UFC
Conor McGregor had a warning.
Darts
James Wade was recovering in hospital.
Golf
Henrik Stenson picked a Swede.
Athletics
A new challenge for Olympian Tom Bosworth.
Swimming
Bad news for Adam Peaty.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.