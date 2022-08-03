Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby smash radio game show – Wednesday’s sporting social
The Lionesses continue to enjoy their Euros win.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.
Football
Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby starred on Radio 1.
Russo then put her boots in the Tower of London.
The Lionesses are only getting started.
Becks chilled out.
Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were getting ready for the new season with Chelsea.
Kevin de Bruyne was in confident mood.
Bernd Leno looked forward to getting started at Fulham.
Kammy could not believe it.
Luis Suarez made his Nacional debut.
Cricket
The Hundred was about to start again.
Sailing
Sir Ben Ainslie felt proud.
Gymnastics
A close shave for Simone Biles.
Boxing
GGG was getting ready.
MMA
Conor McGregor was in the gym.
