Wales wing Alex Cuthbert signs new two-year contract with the Ospreys
The international joined the regional side from Exeter last year.
Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has signed a new contract with the Ospreys.
The Welsh region said that 32-year-old Cuthbert had agreed a two-year deal.
Cuthbert joined the Ospreys from Gallagher Premiership club Exeter ahead of this season.
He also gained a Wales recall for the first time since 2017, marking his return with a try-scoring appearance against Fiji.
Cuthbert won his 50th cap during the Guinness Six Nations clash against England in February, and he is part of Wales’ South Africa tour squad this summer.
“Our aim when we brought Alex back to the Ospreys was to get him consistently on the pitch and influencing games, which we duly achieved,” Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said.
“His performances warranted an international recall and helped us achieve Champions Cup qualification.
“The exciting thing is that he has more improvement to come, and will be instrumental in us competing next season.”
