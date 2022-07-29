Jump to content
Alex Yee hails his ‘greatest achievement’ after winning gold medal at Commonwealth Games

Yee chased down New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds.

Sunny Badwal
Friday 29 July 2022 12:27
Alex Yee claimed Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Alex Yee grabbed England’s first gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with victory in the men’s triathlon at Sutton Park.

Yee chased down New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, finishing 13 seconds clear, with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also won an individual silver medal in Tokyo, was hoping to emulate Yee later on Friday in the women’s event.

Yee described his win as “my greatest achievement ever”, adding to BBC Sport: “It’s the first time I’ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games.

“I’m just happy. It’s bizarre it’s me that’s doing this and I can feel extremely grateful to be in this situation.

“I feel proud to be a triathlete today, to see so many different nations who I’ve never raced before and who are doing triathlon for the first time.”

