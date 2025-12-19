Beau Greaves misses out on first World Championship win in loss to Daryl Gurney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beau Greaves narrowly missed out on a first win at the PDC World Championship after a 3-2 defeat by Daryl Gurney.

The 21-year-old from Doncaster, making her second appearance on the Alexandra Palace stage, hit a remarkable 10-dart leg to level the match against the 22nd seed.

But Northern Ireland World Cup winner Gurney pulled off the biggest checkout of the match, a 144, to break in the deciding set before wrapping up victory despite only winning 10 legs to Greaves’ 11.

“For me, she’s the best woman dart player on the planet,” Gurney said on Sky Sports.

“If there’s going to be a dart player that can win the World Championships or any majors, that’s the player you want to look to. Even from a man’s point of view, that woman has got some cajones.

“Obviously everybody says that she was the favourite coming into the game, but sometimes I showed my class, I showed my composure, and I got over the finish line.”

Ireland’s William O’Connor – who beat Greaves in her only previous appearance at Ally Pally – averaged 102.3 in a 3-0 win over Krzysztof Kciuk of Poland to earn a shot at three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen in round two.

In the afternoon session Josh Rock survived a minor scare before overcoming Gemma Hayter 3-1.

The Northern Irishman, touted by many as a tip for the title, cruised into a two-set lead before Hayter seized the third and pushed him to the limit as she pressed for parity in the fourth.

Rock, a 2025 World Cup winner alongside Gurney, missed 10 darts at doubles in a below-par first set but appeared to have shrugged off his early nerves as he cruised through the second.

But Hayter, who qualified by finishing fifth on the 2025 Women’s Series order of merit, stepped up to seize the third set and battled to a deciding leg in the fourth before Rock belatedly got the job done with an 81 checkout.

American showman Lenny Gates joined Rock in round two after chiselling out a 3-2 win over another Northern Irishman, Mickey Mansell.

Ryan Meikle had no trouble dispatching Argentina’s Jesus Salate 3-0, while Dutchman Kevin Doets came from a set down to defeat Matthew Dennant 3-1.

Meanwhile, Johnny Clayton has received a bye into the third round after opponent Dom Taylor was disqualified for failing a drugs test.

The Darts Regulation Authority said: “On December 19, the DRA was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on December 14.

“As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA regulated events with immediate effect.

“This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA anti-doping rules.”