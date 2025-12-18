Motomu Sakai struts his stuff before cruising through at Alexandra Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Darts Championship debutant Motomu Sakai backed up a wacky walk-on routine by cruising into the second round with victory over Frenchman Thibault Tricole.

The 28-year-old Japanese qualifier became an instant cult hero at Alexandra Palace thanks to some exuberant dance moves after high-fiving fans and signing autographs en route to the stage.

His eccentric entrance – to the song Ojamajo Carnival – delighted the capacity crowd and was followed by a 3-0 win in which the PDC Asian Tour runner-up averaged 87.38.

Sakai will face Sweden’s Andreas Harrysson, who upset 12th seed Ross Smith on Friday, in round two.

Sky Sports commentator John Part – a two-time PDC world champion – said: “Just a class character all around in the best possible ways.

“He backed all of his showmanship up with excellent timing, and the joy of playing the game, of being in the World Championship, and winning.

“We look forward to seeing him move on and along.”

World number 24 Ryan Joyce produced a masterclass in finishing in a 3-0 first-round success over fellow Englishman Owen Bates, while Callan Rydz beat Hungary’s Patrik Kovacs by the same scoreline.

Kenyan debutant David Munyua created one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament by beating 18th seed Mike De Decker.

The 30-year-old, who is a vet by trade, came from 2-0 down to beat the 2024 Grand Prix champion 3-2.

He became the first Kenyan to win on the Ally Pally stage on his first ever visit to London.

“It is amazing. I was not expecting it, I am happy about it,” he said during his on-stage interview.

“It is a very big moment for the sport itself, for Africa for Kenya.

“I am happy I did my best, the outcome was quite good.”