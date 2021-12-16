Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 16 December 2021 18:21
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.

Football

Sergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.

Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.

Georginio Wijnaldum groomed.

Jesse Lingard was feeling grateful.

Thomas Muller is on the verge of a major milestone.

Cricket

David Warner got lucky.

What a catch!

Marnus Labuschagne was happy with himself!

The Australia skipper missed out.

A milestone Test for Stuart Broad.

Eoin Morgan enjoyed himself.

Tennis

Karolina Pliskova gave a fitness update.

Darts

Ricky Evans is a CR7 fan.

Boxing

Tyson Fury watched the basketball.

Tony Bellew was back in the ring.

Fight night is closing in.

