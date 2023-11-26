Jump to content

Players and fans evacuated from York Barbican as fire disrupts UK Championship

Players were ushered to the warmth of a nearby pub during the delay.

Mark Staniforth
Sunday 26 November 2023 20:02
Firefighters attended a small blaze at the York Barbican on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Firefighters attended a small blaze at the York Barbican on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sunday’s evening session at the UK Snooker Championship was delayed when a fire was detected in the foyer of the York Barbican.

Players, who had been minutes away from resuming first-round action, and fans were evacuated from the venue as alarms sounded and the fire brigade rushed to the scene.

World Snooker Tour confirmed: “The Fire Brigade identified a small fire in the reception of the York Barbican. It has now been put out and the building has been adjudged as safe for fans and players to return.”

After a delay of approximately one hour, during which players were ushered to the warmth of a nearby pub, play in the matches between Shaun Murphy and Hossein Vafaei, and Ali Carter and Matthew Selt, was due to get under way.

