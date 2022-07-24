On this day in 2014: Brownlee brothers dominate Commonwealth triathon
Siblings take top two steps on the podium as Alistair wins gold and Jonny takes silver in Glasgow.
Alistair Brownlee beat brother Jonny to Commonwealth Games gold in the triathlon at Strathclyde Country Park on this day in 2014.
The Olympic gold medallist had time to grab England and Yorkshire flags and give his brother a clap before walking across the finish line.
England had never won a medal in the sport at the Commonwealths before but took home four on one day after Jodie Stimpson produced a superb performance to take gold in the women’s race with Vicky Holland winning a surprise bronze.
The men’s race was not nearly as competitive because of the incredible dominance of Yorkshire’s Brownlee brothers.
They led virtually from start to finish but it was older brother Alistair who again had the edge to add the Commonwealth title to his Olympic and world crowns.
“I’m fortunate I’ve won the world title, I’ve won the Olympic title and to complete the set with the Commonwealth title as well, that’s the most important thing for me,” he said.
“They’re the big three things in Olympic-distance triathlon so it’s perfect, it’s far more than I ever could have dreamed of.”
Jonny, who won Olympic bronze in 2012, finished 11 seconds adrift while South Africa’s Richard Murray won bronze.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.