Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales camp this week to continue injury rehabilitation
Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures
Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week to continue his shoulder injury rehabilitation.
Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures.
But the British and Irish Lions lock’s presence will doubtless give Wayne Pivac’s squad a lift in the extended build-up to facing France on Friday 11 March.
Wales sit fifth in the table after three matches, following Saturday’s 23-19 defeat by England.
Rhys Priestland has headed back to Cardiff due to injury, while Wales have released six players for regional action this weekend.
“Rhys Priestland has been released back to Cardiff Rugby due to a calf injury and Alun Wyn Jones will attend camp this week to continue his rehabilitation,” read a Wales statement.
Rhys Carre, Uilisi Halaholo, Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti will head back to Cardiff to feature this weekend, with Aaron Wainwright released to the Dragons and Gareth Davies back with the Scarlets.
