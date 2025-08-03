PA Sport Trivia (04/08/25)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Steve Jones (athletics) – Former world marathon record holder, born 1955.

John Wark (soccer) – Former Ipswich, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder, born 1957.

Mary Slaney (athletics) – American who was world 1500 and 3,000 metres champion in 1983, born 1958.

Michael Marsh (athletics) – American winner of 200m Olympic gold in 1992, born 1967.

Luis Boa Morte (soccer) – Former Portugal, Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham winger, born 1977.

Robin Peterson (cricket) – Former South Africa spin-bowling all-rounder, born 1979.

Antonio Valencia (soccer) – Former Manchester United and Ecuador winger, born 1985.

Graeme Shinnie (soccer) – Aberdeen midfielder, born 1991.

Saido Berahino (soccer) – Former West Brom, Stoke and Sheffield Wednesday forward, born 1993.

Liam Livingstone (cricket) – Lancashire and England batter, born 1993.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1945: American golfer Byron Nelson won the Canadian Open to record his 11th consecutive tournament victory. He went on to triumph in a further seven tournaments in the year to give him a record 18 wins on the US Tour.

1957: Argentinian racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio won the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring to clinch his fifth, and last, Formula One world championship.

1976: Women played cricket at Lord’s for the first time, an England team beating their Australian counterparts by eight wickets in a limited-overs match.

2006: Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill was confirmed as the new manager of Aston Villa.

2007: Kent all-rounder Ryan McLaren took a hat-trick as the Spitfires beat Gloucestershire Gladiators by four wickets in the Twenty20 Cup final at Edgbaston.

2008: Kevin Pietersen was named as England’s new Test and one-day captain.

2012: Jessica Ennis-Hill (heptathlon), Greg Rutherford (long jump) and Mo Farah (10,000 metres) all claimed gold at the London Olympics in the space of 46 minutes on ‘Super Saturday’, with Team GB also winning golds in the men’s four, the women’s double sculls and the women’s team pursuit earlier in the day.

2016: West Ham beat NK Domzale 3-0 in their first game at the London Stadium as they progressed in Europa League qualifying.

2021: Great Britain’s Hannah Mills became the most successful female Olympic sailor in history by winning gold alongside Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 class in Tokyo.

2022: England’s Jack Laugher won his third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s 1m springboard.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Monday, August 4)

CRICKET: Fifth Test, England v India – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1015.

SOCCER: Scottish Premiership, Hearts v Aberdeen – Sky Sports Main Event 1900 and Sky Sports Football 2000.

TENNIS: ATP Toronto, WTA Montreal – Sky Sports Tennis 1700 and Sky Sports Main Event 2230.

CYCLING: Tour of Poland, first stage – TNT Sports 1 1045.

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Mets v Cleveland Guardians – TNT Sports 1 0000 (Tues).

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 5)

CRICKET: Hundred, London Spirit Women v Oval Invincibles Women – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket and BBC Two England 1430, London Spirit Men v Oval Invincibles Men – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket and BBC Two England 1800.

TENNIS: ATP Toronto, WTA Montreal – Sky Sports Tennis 1700 and Sky Sports Main Event 2130.

CYCLING: Tour of Poland, second stage – TNT Sports 1 1130.

BASEBALL: MLB, Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds – TNT Sports 1 0100 (Wed).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Son Heung-min joined Tottenham from which club in 2015?

2. In which year did McLaren last win Formula One’s driver’s world championship?

3. England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton plays for which club?

4. At which venue did Brian Lara score 375 and 400 against England in 1994 and 2004 respectively?

5. At which Olympics did Rebecca Adlington win two gold medals in swimming?

6. In which city will this year’s men’s Tour of Britain finish?

7. Lucy Bronze was eligible to play for which other country before starring for England’s Lionesses?

8. Which English referee took charge of the 2010 World Cup final?

9. Who holds the world record for the women’s 100m?

10. How many Olympic gold medals has Charlotte Dujardin won?

Answers: 1. Bayer Leverkusen; 2. 2008 (Lewis Hamilton); 3. Chelsea; 4. Antigua; 5. Beijing 2008; 6. Cardiff; 7. Portugal; 8. Howard Webb; 9. Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49 secs); 10. Three.