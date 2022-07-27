Disappointment for Dina and Lionesses celebrate – Wednesday’s sporting social
Amir Khan celebrated his wife’s birthday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.
Football
The Lionesses savoured semi-final success.
Congratulations continued to pour in.
Credit too to Sweden…
Manchester United’s new signings arrived.
Alan Shearer recalled a memorable moment from this day 30 years ago.
Raheem Sterling was settling into his new surroundings.
A big birthday in the Redknapp household.
Paulo Dybala got a huge welcome at Roma.
Commonwealth Games
Rest required for Dina Asher-Smith.
Busy times for Katharine Merry.
Rugby Union
Fun and games for Maro Itoje.
Golf
Happy birthday Wilson Harrington.
Rowing
Sir Matthew Pinsent marked 30 years since his first Olympic gold alongside Sir Steve Redgrave.
Boxing
Amir Khan celebrated his wife’s birthday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.