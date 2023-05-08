Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Toni Kroos spoke at a press conference ahead of the team's upcoming Champions League semi-final match against Manchester City.

The English side will head to Bernabeu to face Los Blancos tomorrow (9 May), with kick-off expected at 20:00 BST.

Manchester City were knocked out by the team in last season's semi-final, after Real Madrid bagged three goals during injury time.

"I think [our chances are] strong, we've got to be positive. We've got to believe in ourselves", says City player, Phil Foden.

"We've obviously reached the final before, so we've proven that we can get to them stages and hopefully we can just keep going in the right direction."

