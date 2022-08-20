Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins another European gold alongside Lois Toulson

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix continued her fine recent form as she secured a second European Championship gold with victory in the women’s synchronised 10 metre platform alongside Lois Toulson.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, had won the individual 10m title in Rome to add to her Commonwealth Games success of two golds and a silver.

Spendolini-Sirieix maintained her consistency alongside Toulson, which is a new pairing, to deliver a total of 303.60 points, their final dive score of 72.96 proving crucial.

The British duo finished ahead of Ukraine (298.86), with Germany (289.86) taking bronze.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Jordan Houlden claimed a silver medal in the men’s 3m springboard final.

Lorenzo Marsaglia took gold for the hosts while fellow Italian Giovanni Tocci won bronze. Britain’s Jack Laugher placed fifth.