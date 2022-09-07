On This Day in 2004: Andrew Flintoff wins ICC player of the year award

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Flintoff was named the International Cricket Council world one-day player of the year on this day in 2004.

The England all-rounder enjoyed a stunning 12 months and beat India batter Sachin Tendulkar and Australia duo Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist to the award.

Flintoff said at the time: “My cricket over the past 18 months has had a massive turnaround. I’m going through a purple patch – not just in my cricket, but in my life.”

Andrew Flintoff excelled with the bat and the ball in 2004 (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Flintoff took 12 ODI wickets from 12 matches an average of 20.50 including four for 14 in 9.4 overs against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

He also scored 551 runs in the dozen games at an impressive average of 78.71 with a top score of 123 from just 104 balls against West Indies at Lord’s.

Better was to come the following year as he starred as England regained the Ashes in a memorable series.

Flintoff went on to captain the England Test side but suffered a heavy Ashes defeat in 2006-07.

Flintoff retired from England duty after the 2009 Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA) (PA Archive)

At the 2007 World Cup he reportedly had to be rescued after trying to get on a pedalo following a drinking session and struggled for form and fitness.

He announced he would retire from Test cricket following the 2009 Ashes series and helped England to a 2-1 series win.

Flintoff retired from all forms of cricket in 2010 after consultations with medical advisors. In 2014 made a brief return for Lancashire and Brisbane Heat before ending his career again early in 2015.