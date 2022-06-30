Ireland name squad for first Test against New Zealand

Andrew Porter makes his return up front after missing the final two games of the Six Nations through injury.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 30 June 2022 05:30
Ireland have named their side to take on the All Blacks in Saturday’s opening Test against New Zealand (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland have named their side to take on the All Blacks in Saturday’s opening Test against New Zealand.

Captain Johnny Sexton will be partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park, while Andrew Porter makes his return up front after missing the final two games of the Six Nations through injury.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will line out in the centre, accompanied by James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings with Hugo Keenan at fullback.

Andrew Porter has been named to make his return from injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong will pack down alongside Porter, while Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan were named at lock.

Peter O’Mahony will fill the blindside flanker role with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at No 8.

Cian Healy was named on the bench, despite suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Ireland’s 32-17 defeat against the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday.

He will be joined by Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

