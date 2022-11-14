Ireland’s Andy Farrell in contention for coach of the year award

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has been nominated for World Rugby’s coach of the year award.

Farrell, who masterminded Ireland’s stunning Test series triumph against New Zealand in July and has seen his team rise to become world number one, is among four contenders.

He is joined by England women’s head coach Simon Middleton, New Zealand women’s supremo Wayne Smith and France boss Fabien Galthie.

The Red Roses won 30 successive Tests under Middleton’s direction, although that run ended in a World Cup final defeat against New Zealand on Saturday.

Galthie, meanwhile, oversaw France’s first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Henry Arundell’s impressive arrival on the international stage with England has seen him nominated for World Rugby men’s breakthrough player of the year award.

The London Irish back scored a try just six minutes into his Test debut when England faced Australia during their summer tour.

Ireland wing Mack Hansen and hooker Dan Sheehan have also been nominated, together with exciting Italy back Ange Capuozzo.

In the women’s breakthrough category, England prop Maud Muir is among the contenders.

Muir featured in all 13 of England’s games this year, including a late substitute appearance during the World Cup final in Auckland.

The World Rugby awards ceremony takes place in Monaco on Sunday.