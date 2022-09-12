Jump to content
Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen

Great Britain face the United States, Kazakhstan and Netherlands in Group D

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 September 2022 19:56
Comments
Andy Murray wants the Davis Cup in Glasgow to be an occasion to mark the death of the Queen. (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray wants the Davis Cup in Glasgow to be an occasion to mark the death of the Queen. (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Andy Murray is hoping Great Britain’s Davis Cup fixtures in Scotland can provide a fine platform to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Great Britain face the United States, Kazakhstan and Netherlands in Group D, with their matches taking place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Murray, who was knighted in 2017, wants the occasion to reflect how integral the Queen was to the nation.

“It has obviously been a very sad week with the news about the Queen passing away,” he told Sky Sports.

“But I think here will be a chance for everyone to show how much she meant to everyone and I’m sure there will be songs sang and minute’s silence observed.

“She obviously had an amazing life and I think here, these few days when Great Britain are competing, will be a chance for everyone to celebrate her and everything she did.

Andy Murray received his knighthood from King Charles III, at the time the Prince of Wales. (PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

“I was very fortunate to get the opportunity to play in front of her and compete at Wimbledon when she came along which was a really nice memory for me.”

Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury in the British team for the Davis Cup having last featured in the tournament in 2019.

