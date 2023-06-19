The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray sealed a second successive title as he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in straight sets at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

An all-British final in the women’s singles ensured the Scot would not be the only home competitor to lift a trophy, with Katie Boulter beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 to claim a maiden WTA Tour title.

Scotland stunned Erling Haaland’s Norway with a 2-1 comeback victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier, downpours dampened day three of the Ashes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reached a Formula One milestone at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Rory McIlroy once again missed out on a major title at the US Open as he finished a shot behind American Wyndham Clark, who claimed his first major championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.