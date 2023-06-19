Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

There was plenty of drama.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 19 June 2023 05:00
Andy Murray beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux to win the Rothesay Nottingham Open (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Murray beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux to win the Rothesay Nottingham Open (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Andy Murray sealed a second successive title as he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in straight sets at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

An all-British final in the women’s singles ensured the Scot would not be the only home competitor to lift a trophy, with Katie Boulter beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 to claim a maiden WTA Tour title.

Scotland stunned Erling Haaland’s Norway with a 2-1 comeback victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier, downpours dampened day three of the Ashes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reached a Formula One milestone at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Rory McIlroy once again missed out on a major title at the US Open as he finished a shot behind American Wyndham Clark, who claimed his first major championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in