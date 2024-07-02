Andy Murray’s body is broken – it’s time for him to retire
With a career that has long since provided him a spot in the pantheon of tennis players, Wimbledon’s team have made all the preparations for Andy Murray’s solemn farewell from the hallowed ground. But, Jim White asks, if his time is now finally up, what now for the man who lives to compete?
Everyone seems to agree this is how Andy Murray should retire from tennis. The countdown is on, and after yet another bout of surgery, no one was expecting him to hang around long against men more than 15 years younger than him for much longer, but there was hope of one more characteristically monumental five-set recovery victory before he finally succumbs to chronology
Those hopes were dashed on Tuesday when a statement from the 37-year-old’s team read: ‘Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.
‘As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments