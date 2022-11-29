Jump to content

On This Day in 2006: Andy Robinson leaves England role

Robinson lost 13 of his 22 games at the helm.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 29 November 2022 06:00
Andy Robinson stepped down as England head coach, on this day in 2006 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
England head coach Andy Robinson stood down after two years in charge, on this day in 2006.

Robinson lost 13 of his 22 games at the helm, including seven successive losses between February and November, with his inevitable fate sealed with a 25-14 defeat by an under-strength South Africa at Twickenham.

Robinson was assistant coach to Sir Clive Woodward when England were crowned world champions in 2003 and then succeeded him the following year.

Robinson said in a statement: “It is my understanding that I had, and still have, the support of the England players and the England management team.

“However, in the last 48 hours, I have been advised by senior colleagues that those who have governance over me – the RFU management board – do not, and will not, continue to support me as England head coach.

“Therefore, it is with regret that I have agreed a parting of the ways with the RFU and I will cease to be England head coach with immediate effect.”

