On this day in 2009: Andy Robinson appointed Scotland head coach

Andy Robinson returned to the cauldron of Test rugby after being appointed Scotland head coach on this day in 2009.

Two and a half years after his dismal reign as England boss came to an end, the former Bath flanker took over a Scottish side that had managed only one victory in each of the previous Six Nations.

Robinson said he was the right man to induce a revival and described himself as a “better coach, a better leader and a better manager” after presiding over just nine victories in 22 Tests during his Twickenham stewardship.

He signed a three-year deal after being prised away from Edinburgh, where he impressed during two seasons in charge.

“One of the key things for me is developing that winning mindset, not necessarily at times how we play. It’s about winning and understanding how to win,” Robinson said.

Scotland’s outlook failed to improve under Robinson and after only two wins in 15 matches, he resigned in 2012 following a 21-15 home defeat by Tonga.