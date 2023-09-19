Jump to content

Ant and Dec relish Newcastle’s European adventure – Tuesday’s sporting social

Stuart Broad and James Anderson enjoyed the City Ground.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 19 September 2023 18:47
Ant and Dec were ready for Newcastle’s Champions League return (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 19.

Football

Ant and Dec were ready for Newcastle’s Champions League adventure.

Peter Crouch had a laugh at his own expense.

What a photo.

Jenni Hermoso hit back.

Alan Shearer was buzzing to see Champions League nights back for Newcastle.

Callum Hudson-Odoi enjoyed home comforts.

Tennis

Andy Murray could not wait for Magaluf!

Cricket

The wind was causing some trouble.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson enjoyed the City Ground.

KP had a broken night’s sleep.

England batter Danni Wyatt switched sports to take in the Rugby World Cup.

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood turned his attention to the Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau celebrated a milestone birthday.

Snooker

The Rocket was still celebrating.

