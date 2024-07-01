The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing
Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news
England left it late to come from behind against Slovakia and India won the T20 World Cup on a dramatic weekend of sporting action.
Maia Bouchier led England’s cricketers to victory over New Zealand and Dina Asher-Smith and Molly Caudery were among the stars lighting up the UK Athletics Championships.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the weekend.