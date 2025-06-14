Eating like a champion - the foods that fuel Anthony Joshua

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Have you ever wondered what a heavyweight boxer eats? The name itself provides a clue to the quantity of food (read: a lot), but what are the ingredients that go into whipping up a champion?

Now we have a better idea, thanks to Anthony Joshua and his official food partner, meal delivery service PrepKitchen. In-house nutritionist Kerry Beeson has revealed Joshua’s go-to meals, and shared details about how the brand fuels a successful fighter.

“Being able to achieve excellence relies so heavily upon the foods we fuel our body with,” Beeson says, “but it can be difficult to maintain a level of discipline when immersed in an intense training schedule.”

Who is Anthony Joshua’s next opponent?

To know how to fuel a boxer, it is important to know exactly what they are fuelling for. In Joshua’s case, this is a return to the ring after being sidelined for the last nine months by an elbow injury and related surgery.

Now the 35-year-old is on the cusp of a comeback, with promoter Eddie Hearn teasing potential opponents and saying Joshua is looking to ‘box some time this year’.

While the usual names of Fury, Dubois, and Usyk have been mentioned as possible opponents next year, Hearn says that the most-likely opponent for Joshua’s next fight will be Jared Anderson or Dillian Whyte (note: this article was written hours before the 16 August card in Riyadh with Dillian Whyte was announced).

Nutrition for a heavyweight boxer: Priorities

“As a heavyweight boxer, nutrition is all about fuelling explosive power, accelerating recovery and maintaining lean muscle mass while keeping your body in peak condition,” Beeson says.

This means focussing on nutrient-rich foods that contain the requisite macronutrients and micronutrients a fighter needs, rather than just aiming for a specific calorie target – Ferrari are unlikely to go to your local garage to fill up their F1 cars, after all.

Beeson continues. “A whole-foods approach is ideal,” she says. “That’s complex carbohydrates for sustained energy, high-quality protein to maintain muscle and Omega-3 fats to combat inflammation and speed up recovery.”

She adds: “Hydration is also essential, especially to replace fluids lost during heavy training. And let’s not forget gut health – crucial for digestion, nutrient absorption and keeping your immune system fighting fit.”

Personal preferences and intolerances are another key factor in deciding what to serve up – if an athlete does not enjoy something, or it leaves them feeling sub-par, the likelihood of them eating it is significantly decreased, no matter the performance benefits.

Beyond this, there are seven pillars that Beeson prioritises for optimising sporting performance.

“At the elite level, nutrition is never one-size-fits-all, but these principles provide a strong foundation for any boxer looking to perform, recover and feel their best,” she says.

Calorie control and nutrient density

For a boxer, weight is critical. Firstly, you need to make weight, although this is less of a concern among heavyweight boxers. Joshua’s priority is likely to lie more in ensuring he is carrying the weight he has in a way that is optimal for performance.

“It’s important to fuel your body with nutrient-rich foods that support training without adding unnecessary weight,” Beeson says. “While some fighters may bulk then taper before a fight, this can lead to energy crashes and slower recovery. A more effective approach is to match intake to training demands consistently, helping maintain optimal body composition without the stress of last-minute weight cuts.”

Consuming complex carbohydrates for sustained energy

Complex carbohydrates are carbohydrates made from three or more sugar molecules linked together in a long chain. These tend to be found in plant-based wholefoods that are rich in fibre, such as oats, brown rice and sweet potatoes. They also provide excellent fuel for the long, intense training sessions often endure.

“Complex carbohydrates help maintain stable blood glucose levels, preventing fatigue and supporting mental focus during sparring and endurance work,” Beeson explains.

High-quality protein for recovery and repair

Protein is essential for the recovery, maintenance and growth of muscles. Anyone familiar with Anthony Joshua’s imposing physique might imagine he has consumed a fair old amount of it.

“Depending on the stage of training, boxers may need anywhere from 1.6 to 3g of protein per kg of body weight daily,” says Beeson. With Joshua weighing in at more than 114kg for his most recent fight, that would suggest he needs somewhere between 182.4g and 342g of protein per day.

“It’s also important,” Beeson adds, “to balance protein with carbs, fats, and fluids to support kidney function and overall recovery.”

Anti-inflammatory foods for injury prevention

Inflammation is your body’s way of fighting back against injury and infection, representing a pivotal part of the healing process.

However, as with most biological processes within the body, it is important to find a balance because chronic inflammation leads to the continued release of inflammatory cells which can damage healthy cells. Diet can help prevent this, and also be used as a mitigation strategy against injury.

“Boxing takes a toll on the joints and soft tissues,” says Beeson. “Including anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric, ginger, berries, oily fish and walnuts in your diet helps reduce inflammation and promote faster healing, which is essential in a sport with frequent impacts and potential for injury.”

Gut health for digestion and immunity

Gut health is a hot topic in 2025, whether you are an elite athlete or a regular Joe just trying to feel a little bit better. But it is particularly important to be mindful of the topic if you compete at boxing’s top table like Joshua, Beeson says.

“A healthy gut helps your body absorb nutrients efficiently and supports your immune system,” she explains. “It also reduces discomfort when eating around training or on fight day, when digestion needs to be as smooth as your footwork.”

Micronutrients for physical and mental performance

Macronutrients – protein, carbohydrates, fats and alcohol – dominate most dietary conversations. But to support sporting performance, we also need to consider micronutrients - the vitamins, minerals and more within the food we eat.

“Nutrients like B vitamins – found in eggs, salmon, wholegrains and leafy greens – and magnesium – from nuts, seeds, pulses and vegetables – play a vital role in energy production, nervous system function and muscle control, which are all key for a boxer’s physical and mental sharpness,” says Beeson.

Hydration and electrolyte balance

It is not just what Anthony Joshua eats that is crucial from a nutrition standpoint – having a suitable hydration strategy to complement his rigorous training regime is also key.

“Fluid loss through sweat can impact performance and recovery,” Beeson explains. “Staying hydrated supports muscle function, temperature regulation and focus. Coconut water, melon and other electrolyte-rich foods can help replace lost fluids and maintain balance.”

