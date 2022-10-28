Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On this day in 2017: Anthony Joshua retains his IBF and WBC heavyweight titles

Joshua claimed victory over Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 28 October 2022 06:00
Anthony Joshua beat Carlos Takam on this day in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua beat Carlos Takam on this day in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

Anthony Joshua endured a frustrating night before eventually stopping Carlos Takam and defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles in the 10th round in Cardiff.

In his first fight since ending the career of the great and once-dominant Wladimir Klitschko, 28-year-old Joshua required his advantages in size, speed and power to gradually wear down his previously little-known opponent from France.

Takam accepted his first world title fight at less than a fortnight’s notice following an injury to Joshua’s original opponent Kubrat Pulev, and he put in a valiant performance in front of a world record indoor fight crowd of an estimated 76,000.

Joshua controlled the opening rounds behind a booming jab and sent the challenger to the canvas for the first time in round three from a clubbing left hand.

The champion did not have it all his own way, with swelling appearing around his right eye, but he dealt out more punishment in the middle rounds and prompted the ringside doctors to examine a cut around Takam’s eye.

Recommended

Joshua completed victory in the 10th round when a right hand sent Takam into the ropes and despite the challenger’s apparent willingness to continue, the referee waved the contest off.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in