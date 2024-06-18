Anthony Joshua ‘nearly finished negotiations for next fight’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua is close to agreeing his next fight, with British rival Daniel Dubois expected to be named as the opponent.

Joshua has revealed on social media that he is close to finalising the details for his fifth outing since losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in 2022, with Wembley on September 21 the probable date and venue.

“Nearly finished my negotiations for my next fight! Feeling motivated,” the 34-year-old said on Twitter.

Dubois is the likely adversary after he stopped Filip Hrgovic in Riyadh in the eighth round of their clash for the IBF interim title on June 2, a win that elevates him to mandatory challenge for the full belt.

And the IBF title could be at stake against Joshua if, as expected, it is stripped from Usyk for failing to face Dubois in favour of a rematch with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Usyk was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion when he outpointed Fury in their first meeting last month, adding the Gypsy King’s WBC belt to the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he won from Joshua.

Deontay Wilder had been viewed as a natural opponent for Joshua but his fifth-round knockout by Zhilei Zhang earlier this month signalled the end of his time as a contender in the division.