Liam Gallagher performs to star-studded crowd as Joshua-Dubois fight approaches

Gallagher performed Rock ‘N’ Roll Star, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol.

Duncan Bech
Saturday 21 September 2024 22:07
Liam Gallagher performing ahead of the fight (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Gallagher performing ahead of the fight (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Anthony Joshua aimed to become a three-time world heavyweight champion at the expense of IBF title holder Daniel Dubois in front of a star-studded crowd at Wembley.

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher performed Rock ‘N’ Roll Star, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol on a stage at one end of the stadium as the warm-up to the main event with a record-breaking 96,000 crowd in attendance.

Gathered at ringside to watch the clash between the power-punching British rivals were Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Conor McGregor, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn, Emma Bunton and Maya Jama.

Joshua was a clear favourite to claim Dubois’ belt and set up a showdown with the winner of Fury’s rematch with Usyk in December, thereby giving him the chance to become undisputed world champion.

