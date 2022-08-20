In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua fell to an agonising split decision defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk edged a thrilling contest 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 at the King Abdullah Sports Centre Arena to retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the fight in pictures.

Anthony Joshua makes his way to the ring in Jeddah (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Oleksandr Usyk arrives (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn during the British national anthem (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Oleksandr Usyk and Alexander Krassyuk sing the Ukrainian anthem (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

The build-up gives way to a cagey opening round (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

By the end of the third it was already a more competitive fight than their first meeting (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Usyk felt Joshua caught him with a low blow (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Usyk started to get into his rhythm (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Joshua was struggling to land a big hit (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Joshua enjoyed a strong ninth round (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Usyk responded well (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

The fight went the distance (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Usyk took victory on a split decision (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Usyk celebrates his success (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Joshua and Usyk exchange words (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Joshua briefly walks off with the belts (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)