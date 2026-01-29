Anthony Joshua says he will do ‘what is right’ after death of close friends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An emotional Anthony Joshua has insisted he knows what he has got to do after the death of close friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele last month.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on December 29 which killed Ghami and Ayodele and shocked the boxing fraternity.

The sudden death of two of Joshua’s inner-circle occurred weeks after he stopped YouTuber-turn-boxer Jake Paul in Miami to stay on course to face old foe Tyson Fury in 2026 before the crash sparked retirement rumours for the Watford boxer.

In his first public video since the incident, Joshua told his official YouTube channel: “This is the best way to reach out to you all far and wide, worldwide who are showing so much love, care, support through that tragic, traumatic time where we lost Latz and Sina.

“The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami, we had so many plans to wrap up 2025 and we were on a mission. We were on a mission…we went back home, went to see our families and everything just got flipped upside on its head.”

Joshua had to fight back tears as he reflected on the loss of his two “brothers” and “lieutenants” before he regained his composure to detail his next steps.

“Yeah, it’s a shame, it’s a shame,” a tearful Joshua acknowledged.

“One day my time will come and I’m not scared either at all. It’s actually comforting knowing that I’ve got two brothers on the other side. I’ve lost people before, but I don’t think I’ve lost people like that, my left and my right you know?

“Throughout this journey I have been on, it’s not easy and I didn’t even realise that (yeah), I’m the big guy, you know what I mean, but I was walking with giants man that kept me protected, kept me shielded, but I understand my duty.

“I understand what they wanted to do for their families so what my goal is, is to continue to help them achieve their goals.

“I know in my corner of the world, I know what I’ll be doing. I know what we’ll be doing to continue…I don’t want to say their legacy, because I had a lot of those questions about legacy during my fight in Miami.

“It ain’t about legacy, it’s just about doing what is right and I know I am going to do what is right by them. I know what I have got to do. I’m going to do what is right by them, do what is right by their family and it is about what is important.”

Since last month’s incident, Joshua’s old rival Tyson Fury has announced his eagerly-anticipated return to the ring.

Fury will face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 but no fresh update on a proposed all-British battle between the two heavyweights has occurred since the crash in Nigeria.