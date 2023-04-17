Jump to content

Antonio Rudiger relishing Stamford Bridge return – Monday’s sporting social

The former Chelsea defender is returning to the club as a Real Madrid player for this week’s Champions League clash.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 17 April 2023 18:02
Antonio Rudiger is returning to Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 17.

Football

Antonio Rudiger was pleased to be coming back.

Luis Suarez was celebrating victory.

Liam Cooper remembered a Leeds great.

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill Williams was enjoying the view from the south of France.

Formula One

Lando Norris enjoyed a bit of tennis.

McLaren turned the clock back.

