The sporting weekend in pictures

There was plenty of drama, with football, Formula One, cricket and tennis leading the way.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 05 September 2022 05:00
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams played what was likely the last match of her professional career while Oval Invincibles lived up to their name, defending their women’s Hundred title with Trent Rockets lifting the men’s trophy.

In football, new United signing Antony scored on his Manchester United debut as Erik ten Hag’s side halted Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season, VAR caused plenty of consternation, the Merseyside derby ended goalless, and the Lionesses sealed their place at the World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

New Manchester United signing Antony (right) and Marcus Rashford both scored en route to ending Arsenal’s perfect start to the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Premier League promised to review two controversial VAR decisions, including an overturned goal for West Ham in their loss to Chelsea. Here, referee Andrew Madley consults the pitchside monitor during that match (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah attempts a shot on goal during the goalless Merseyside derby (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s Lauren Hemp (right) leaps over Carina Wenninger in their 2-0 victory over Austria, which sealed the Lionesses a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Oval Invincibles successfully defended their title in the Women’s Hundred, beating Southern Brave in Saturday’s final (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Trent Rockets’ Lewis Gregory celebrates hitting the winning run during the Men’s Hundred Final at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fans of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen lit orange flares to celebrate the Dutch driver’s win at his home GP (Peter Dejong/AP)
(AP)
Team Israel-Premier Tech’s Corbin Strong celebrates winning stage one of the Tour of Britain, from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s Jess Breach scores a try during the women’s friendly at Sandy Park, the Red Roses’ 24th straight win (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Britain’s Jake Wightman crosses the finish line to win the men’s 800 metres event at the Diamond League in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
(AP)

