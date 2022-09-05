The sporting weekend in pictures
There was plenty of drama, with football, Formula One, cricket and tennis leading the way.
Serena Williams played what was likely the last match of her professional career while Oval Invincibles lived up to their name, defending their women’s Hundred title with Trent Rockets lifting the men’s trophy.
In football, new United signing Antony scored on his Manchester United debut as Erik ten Hag’s side halted Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season, VAR caused plenty of consternation, the Merseyside derby ended goalless, and the Lionesses sealed their place at the World Cup.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:
