New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea says sorry for throat-slitting gesture

New Zealand star Ardie Savea has apologised for the throat-slitting gesture he made during the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby victory over the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

Savea was shown a yellow card following a large brawl just before half-time and after an exchange of words with scrum-half Ryan Louwrens, he drew his right hand across his throat before marching off.

“I can understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made,” the All Blacks number eight told Stan Sport.

I've got to be better. We're trying to clean up the game. I understand, there are no excuses for me, I've got to be better Ardie Savea

“It’s just a heat of the moment kind of thing. It’s footy. Kids are watching us, we’re in the heat of the moment. Usually that’s out of character for me, so I put my hand up first and I apologise for that.

“For me, to get a yellow card for a push and shove….that’s just where rugby’s going.

“I’ve got to be better. We’re trying to clean up the game. I understand, there are no excuses for me, I’ve got to be better.”

Savea, who has won 70 caps for New Zealand, is now likely to face disciplinary action.