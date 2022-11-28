Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Argentina and Morocco enjoyed some memorable moments.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 28 November 2022 05:00
Argentina sealed a 2-0 victory over Mexico thanks to goals from Messi and Fernandez (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lionel Messi kept Argentina’s World Cup campaign alive with a goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico, while Germany avoided an early exit as they split the points 1-1 with Spain.

It was a euphoric Sunday for the Morocco supporters who witnessed their country’s 2-0 upset over Belgium in Group F, but Japan could not recreate the formula that resulted in an historic midweek 2-1 upset against Group E rivals Germany as they fell 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Back in England, action resumed in the FA and Continental Cups while Scotland celebrated European men’s curling gold.

And it was another disappointing weekend for Eddie Jones, whose England side are set to face an RFU review after their 27-13 defeat by South Africa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend in sport.

