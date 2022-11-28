The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lionel Messi kept Argentina’s World Cup campaign alive with a goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico, while Germany avoided an early exit as they split the points 1-1 with Spain.

It was a euphoric Sunday for the Morocco supporters who witnessed their country’s 2-0 upset over Belgium in Group F, but Japan could not recreate the formula that resulted in an historic midweek 2-1 upset against Group E rivals Germany as they fell 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Back in England, action resumed in the FA and Continental Cups while Scotland celebrated European men’s curling gold.

And it was another disappointing weekend for Eddie Jones, whose England side are set to face an RFU review after their 27-13 defeat by South Africa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend in sport.