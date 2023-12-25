Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from the action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 December 2023 05:00
Arsenal defender Gabriel headed his side into an early lead in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, which kept the Gunners top of the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal defender Gabriel headed his side into an early lead in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, which kept the Gunners top of the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal drew 1-1 at Premier League title rivals Liverpool to stay in pole position, Tottenham climbed into the top four with victory against Everton and Wolves beat Chelsea in the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua produced a brilliant display to stop Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Riyadh, but his expected clash with Deontay Wilder is in doubt after the American’s shock defeat on the same card to Joshua Parker.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

