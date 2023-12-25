The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal drew 1-1 at Premier League title rivals Liverpool to stay in pole position, Tottenham climbed into the top four with victory against Everton and Wolves beat Chelsea in the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua produced a brilliant display to stop Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Riyadh, but his expected clash with Deontay Wilder is in doubt after the American’s shock defeat on the same card to Joshua Parker.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.