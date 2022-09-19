The sporting weekend in pictures
Football paid tributes to the Queen while St Mirren upset Celtic and Leeds Rhinos won the Women’s Super League.
Arsenal continue to be the early pace-setters in the Premier League as football paid tribute to the Queen following last weekend’s fixture postponements because of the monarch’s death.
The Gunners went back to the top of the table after a 3-0 win at Brentford, Manchester City defeated Wolves by an identical scoreline and Tottenham piled the pressure on Brendan Rodgers with a 6-2 victory over rock-bottom Leicester.
Chelsea started the defence of their Women’s Super League crown with a defeat while, in Scotland, Celtic were beaten for the first time in the cinch Premiership in a year.
Away from football, Andy Murray and Great Britain were eliminated from the Davis Cup, Leeds Rhinos won the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final and England were beaten in the first women’s one-day international by India at Hove.
