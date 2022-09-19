Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Football paid tributes to the Queen while St Mirren upset Celtic and Leeds Rhinos won the Women’s Super League.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 19 September 2022 05:00
Football paid its respects to the Queen this weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Football paid its respects to the Queen this weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Arsenal continue to be the early pace-setters in the Premier League as football paid tribute to the Queen following last weekend’s fixture postponements because of the monarch’s death.

The Gunners went back to the top of the table after a 3-0 win at Brentford, Manchester City defeated Wolves by an identical scoreline and Tottenham piled the pressure on Brendan Rodgers with a 6-2 victory over rock-bottom Leicester.

Chelsea started the defence of their Women’s Super League crown with a defeat while, in Scotland, Celtic were beaten for the first time in the cinch Premiership in a year.

Away from football, Andy Murray and Great Britain were eliminated from the Davis Cup, Leeds Rhinos won the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final and England were beaten in the first women’s one-day international by India at Hove.

There was a minute’s silence before Premier League fixtures in memory of the Queen (John Walton/PA)
Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko gives his jacket to a mascot struggling with the cold during the minute’s silence at Goodison Park (Jon Veal/PA)
Fabio Vieira, left, wrapped up Arsenal’s win at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Erling Haaland, right, continued his fine scoring record for Manchester City this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers watches on as his Leicester side suffer a heavy defeat at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
West Ham’s Michail Antonio gets up high to head at goal against Everton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara celebrates following his side’s win over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
It was a disappointing weekend for Andy Murray and Great Britain (Robert Perry/PA)
Leeds Rhinos overcame York City Knights in the Women’s Super League Grand Final (Ian Hodgson/PA)
England were beaten by seven wickets in the first ODI by India (Steven Paston/PA)
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, right, defeated Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
