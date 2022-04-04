Sporting weekend in pictures

SportSporting weekend in picturesThe best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.Pa Sport StaffMonday 04 April 2022 05:00 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ Oxford throw cox Jack Tottem into the river after winning the men’s Boat Race (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)England suffered World Cup final defeat, Celtic claimed Old Firm victory and the Boat Race returned to the River Thames.Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.England all-rounder Nat Sciver celebrates her brilliant century during the Women’s Cricket World Cup final… (PA) (PA Wire)…but it was not enough to prevent Australia winning by 71 runs to lift the trophy (PA) (PA Wire)Christian Eriksen scores during Brentford’s 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)RecommendedEnergy bills live: Biggest jump in bills comes into effectWhen do gas and electric prices go up and why? Cambridge celebrate their fifth successive women's Boat Race success (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)But Oxford ended Cambridge's winning streak in the men's event (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)A plane with a banner of support for Rangers flies over Ibrox – but Celtic took a big step towards the title by winning the Old Firm derby 2-1 (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)Fabinho's spot-kick helped Liverpool see off lowly Watford 2-0 and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 to remain a point clear (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)Chelsea recorded a 5-0 victory against Reading to go top of the WSL on Sunday night (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)Arsenal had earlier seen off Leicester 5-0 to keep the pressure on at the top (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his first Masters 1000 tournament by clinching the Miami Open men's singles title (Wilfredo Lee/AP) (AP)Iga Swiatek holds up the trophy after beating Naomi Osaka in the women's singles final at the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP) (AP)It was another frustrating day for Manchester United as they drew at home to Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)Son Heung-min scores during Tottenham's 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle that moved them into the top four ahead of Arsenal, with Manchester United three points back in seventh (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)Cadan Murley scores for Harlequins in their thrashing of London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)Defeat at West Ham left Frank Lampard's Everton in relegation trouble (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)James Ward-Prowse scored another free-kick in Southampton's draw with Leeds (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire) 