The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Manchester City both secured victories in the race for the title.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 April 2024 05:00
Arsenal’s Declan Rice celebrates after his side’s 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after his side's 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal savoured a 3-2 victory over local rivals Tottenham on Sunday that kept the pressure on in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City kept pace by following the Gunners’ win with a 2-0 success at Nottingham Forest, but remain second by a point, having played a game less.

Elsewhere, England won the Women’s Six Nations, Ronnie O’Sullivan maintained his push for a record-breaking eighth world title in Sheffield and Will Jacks hit a rapid unbeaten century in the Indian Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

