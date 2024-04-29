The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal savoured a 3-2 victory over local rivals Tottenham on Sunday that kept the pressure on in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City kept pace by following the Gunners’ win with a 2-0 success at Nottingham Forest, but remain second by a point, having played a game less.

Elsewhere, England won the Women’s Six Nations, Ronnie O’Sullivan maintained his push for a record-breaking eighth world title in Sheffield and Will Jacks hit a rapid unbeaten century in the Indian Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.