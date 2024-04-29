The sporting weekend in pictures
Arsenal and Manchester City both secured victories in the race for the title.
Arsenal savoured a 3-2 victory over local rivals Tottenham on Sunday that kept the pressure on in the Premier League title race.
Manchester City kept pace by following the Gunners’ win with a 2-0 success at Nottingham Forest, but remain second by a point, having played a game less.
Elsewhere, England won the Women’s Six Nations, Ronnie O’Sullivan maintained his push for a record-breaking eighth world title in Sheffield and Will Jacks hit a rapid unbeaten century in the Indian Premier League.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.