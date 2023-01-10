Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arsenal celebrate and Shearer gets his scarf ready – Tuesday’s sporting social

Harry Redknapp supported his grandson

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 10 January 2023 18:07
Mohamed Elneny, centre, scored for Arsenal as they beat Oxford in the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Mohamed Elneny, centre, scored for Arsenal as they beat Oxford in the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny celebrated a successful night for Arsenal.

Recommended

Alan Shearer was prepared for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup tie with Leicester.

Harry Redknapp supported his grandson.

Liverpool looked back.

Happy birthday Mason Mount.

Cricket

Ben Stokes thought someone must be having a laugh.

Kevin Pietersen and Azeem Rafiq were excited at the start of SA20.

Formula One

Lando Norris was back in training.

Boxing

Recommended

Frank Bruno reminisced.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in