The sporting weekend in pictures
Arsenal continued their superb start to the new season by thumping Nottingham Forest.
Brighton ensured Graham Potter’s return to his former club was a miserable one as Chelsea were thumped 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, while Jurgen Klopp’s woes continued as Leeds snatched victory at Anfield.
England and Australia limbered up for a potential final meeting with crushing group stage wins at the Rugby League World Cup, Max Verstappen roared to a record 14th Formula One win of the season, and Katie Taylor retained her world lightweight crown.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best sporting shots of the weekend:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.