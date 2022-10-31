The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton ensured Graham Potter’s return to his former club was a miserable one as Chelsea were thumped 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, while Jurgen Klopp’s woes continued as Leeds snatched victory at Anfield.

England and Australia limbered up for a potential final meeting with crushing group stage wins at the Rugby League World Cup, Max Verstappen roared to a record 14th Formula One win of the season, and Katie Taylor retained her world lightweight crown.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best sporting shots of the weekend: