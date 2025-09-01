Premier League legend feels Arsenal ‘weren’t brave enough’ in Liverpool defeat
Will Castle
Monday 01 September 2025 17:28 BSTComments
- Arsenal suffered an early setback in their Premier League title bid, losing 1-0 to reigning champions Liverpool.
- Wayne Rooney questioned Arsenal's bravery and title credentials, criticising Mikel Arteta's conservative decisions, such as not starting Eberechi Eze.
- The match saw Arsenal register only one shot on target, with Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick securing the win for Liverpool.
- Arsenal also faced an injury blow with William Saliba being replaced early, adding to concerns about key players like Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz.
- Rooney suggested this season is “now or never” for Mikel Arteta to deliver silverware, given the significant investment in the squad.
