Independent
Premier League legend feels Arsenal ‘weren’t brave enough’ in Liverpool defeat

Will Castle
Monday 01 September 2025 17:28 BST
Comments
'Easy to say that' - Arteta denies conservative approach in 1-0 loss at Liverpool
  • Arsenal suffered an early setback in their Premier League title bid, losing 1-0 to reigning champions Liverpool.
  • Wayne Rooney questioned Arsenal's bravery and title credentials, criticising Mikel Arteta's conservative decisions, such as not starting Eberechi Eze.
  • The match saw Arsenal register only one shot on target, with Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick securing the win for Liverpool.
  • Arsenal also faced an injury blow with William Saliba being replaced early, adding to concerns about key players like Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz.
  • Rooney suggested this season is “now or never” for Mikel Arteta to deliver silverware, given the significant investment in the squad.
