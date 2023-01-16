The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal savoured derby glory as they won 2-0 at Tottenham to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, after second-placed Manchester City had been defeated 2-1 at their local rivals Manchester United a day earlier.

Mykhailo Mudryk was unveiled as a new signing for Chelsea’s men’s team as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at home, while their female counterparts secured a 1-1 draw via Sam Kerr’s late equaliser in their Women’s Super League top-two clash at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Judd Trump overcame Mark Williams 10-8 to become Masters champion at Alexandra Palace, and England’s netball team completed a 2-1 series victory over Jamaica with a 63-59 triumph at the Copper Box Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.