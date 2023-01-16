Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal were on top while Marcus Rashford scored the winner in the Manchester Derby.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 16 January 2023 00:36
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, scorer of the team’s second goal, celebrates after the 2-0 win at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal savoured derby glory as they won 2-0 at Tottenham to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, after second-placed Manchester City had been defeated 2-1 at their local rivals Manchester United a day earlier.

Mykhailo Mudryk was unveiled as a new signing for Chelsea’s men’s team as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at home, while their female counterparts secured a 1-1 draw via Sam Kerr’s late equaliser in their Women’s Super League top-two clash at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Judd Trump overcame Mark Williams 10-8 to become Masters champion at Alexandra Palace, and England’s netball team completed a 2-1 series victory over Jamaica with a 63-59 triumph at the Copper Box Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

