Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

England were victorious at Twickenham while the Manchester teams had a good weekend in the Premier League.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 February 2023 05:00
England’s Henry Arundell scores their side’s fourth try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.
England’s Henry Arundell scores their side’s fourth try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Manchester City drew a line under off-field distractions to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal while rock-bottom Southampton sacked Nathan Jones.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been rocked by more than 100 charges by the Premier League relating to alleged financial breaches but they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 to move to within three points of Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

England got their first win under Steve Borthwick by dismantling a disappointing Italy while both Scotland and Ireland made it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in