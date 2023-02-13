The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City drew a line under off-field distractions to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal while rock-bottom Southampton sacked Nathan Jones.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been rocked by more than 100 charges by the Premier League relating to alleged financial breaches but they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 to move to within three points of Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

England got their first win under Steve Borthwick by dismantling a disappointing Italy while both Scotland and Ireland made it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.