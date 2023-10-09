The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal inflicted a second Premier League defeat of the season on defending champions Manchester City and there were wins for England, Ireland and Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win gold in the vault at the World Championships and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sealed his third successive Formula One crown with victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.