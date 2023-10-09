The sporting weekend in pictures
Arsenal snatched a long-awaited win against Manchester City, while England, Ireland and Wales won at the World Cup.
Arsenal inflicted a second Premier League defeat of the season on defending champions Manchester City and there were wins for England, Ireland and Wales at the Rugby World Cup.
Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win gold in the vault at the World Championships and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sealed his third successive Formula One crown with victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.