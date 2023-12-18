Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 December 2023 05:00
Manchester United ended Liverpool's 100 per cent record this season at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United ended Liverpool’s 100 per cent record this season at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield as Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Crystal Palace fought back to get an unlikely point against Manchester City.

Phil Salt smashed a maiden T20 century and Harry Brook’s last-over heroics earned England victory over the West Indies to keep the series alive.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

