The sporting weekend in pictures
Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.
Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield as Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Crystal Palace fought back to get an unlikely point against Manchester City.
Phil Salt smashed a maiden T20 century and Harry Brook’s last-over heroics earned England victory over the West Indies to keep the series alive.
