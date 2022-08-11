Arsene Wenger pays Aaron Ramsey a visit in Nice – Thursday’s sporting social
Karim Benzema had reason to celebrate.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.
Football
Arsene Wenger bumped into a familiar face when he visited Nice training.
Karim Benzema celebrated overtaking Raul as Real Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer of all time.
Wolves and Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts proved himself to be a handy free-kick taker.
Ilan Meslier cooled down.
The kites were out at Tottenham training.
Liverpool used a flashback photo to mark Harvey Elliott’s new contract.
Cricket
A dancing Dwayne Bravo.
Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on the Hundred versus Test cricket debate.
Sachin Tendulkar thanked his sister for supporting him during his career.
Boxing
Tyson Fury travelled to Iceland.
Hockey
Gold on display at The Oval.
