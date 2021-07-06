Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day
The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.
It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka in action on Centre Court.
The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.
Order of play
Centre CourtDaniil Medvedev v Hubert HurkaczOns Jabeur v Aryna SabalenkaAshleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic
Court OneKarolina Pliskova v Viktorija GolubicKarolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber
Brit watch
Match of the day
Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title in Birmingham last month and had already knocked out former champions Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza before a 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory saw seventh seed Swiatek added to the list. Sabalenka is enjoying her best run at a grand slam and is desperate to go further. This will be an intriguing clash of styles.
Fond farewell
British teenager Raducanu’s fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.