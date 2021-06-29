Wimbledon day two: Ashleigh Barty pushed hard by Carla Suarez Navarro

World number one Ashleigh Barty was made to work hard before sealing a triumphant return to grass with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro

The top seed battled through 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1 win over an opponent who was playing at the All England Club for the last time, having only recently recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma.

There were tears from Serena Williams who had to retire hurt after a slip, and tantrums from a Frenchman accused of not trying.

Roger Federer’s return almost did not go to plan but the Swiss great is through after Adrian Mannarino also had to retire hurt, following a fall, with the score at two sets each.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the dramatic events on day two at Wimbledon

Evergreen Venus Williams registered her 90th singles win at Wimbledon, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets.

Meltdown of the day

Controversial Frenchman Benoit Paire called for the trainer at two sets, 5-0 and 30-0 down against Diego Schwartzman after being given a code violation for unsporting conduct and being told ‘you have to try your best’ by umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Quote of the day

I do not care about the people. I play for me and that is it. I do not play for people Benoit Paire

Fallen seeds

Men: Alex De Minaur (15)Women: Serena Williams (6), Kiki Bertens (17), Alison Riske (28)

Day three order of play

Centre CourtNovak Djokovic (1) v Kevin AndersonKatie Boulter v Arnya Sabalenka (2)Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

Court OneElina Svitolina (3) v Alison Van UytvanckDan Evans v Dusan LajovicOns Jabeur (21) v Venus Williams

