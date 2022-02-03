Kevin Pietersen reflects as Ashley Giles departs – Thursday’s sporting social
Team GB’s Winter Olympians were preparing for action
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, we looks at some of the best examples from Thursday 3 February.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen had his say on the departure of Ashley Giles as England managing director.
Football
Jamie Carragher enjoyed his mid-season break.
Tennis
Roger was ready to return.
And Rafa was relishing it.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles relished being nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.
Cycling
Mark Cavendish was ecstatic after being nominated alongside her.
Winter Olympics
A few blessed words.
Excitement was building.
Rugby union
England reminisced.
Snooker
Luck was on Scott Donaldson’s side.
