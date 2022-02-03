Kevin Pietersen reflects as Ashley Giles departs – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, we looks at some of the best examples from Thursday 3 February.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had his say on the departure of Ashley Giles as England managing director.

Football

Jamie Carragher enjoyed his mid-season break.

Tennis

Roger was ready to return.

And Rafa was relishing it.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles relished being nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was ecstatic after being nominated alongside her.

Winter Olympics

A few blessed words.

Excitement was building.

Rugby union

England reminisced.

Snooker

Luck was on Scott Donaldson’s side.