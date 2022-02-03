Kevin Pietersen reflects as Ashley Giles departs – Thursday’s sporting social

Team GB’s Winter Olympians were preparing for action

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 03 February 2022 18:28
Comments
<p>Kevin Pietersen had his say on Ashley Giles’ departure </p>

Kevin Pietersen had his say on Ashley Giles’ departure

(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, we looks at some of the best examples from Thursday 3 February.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had his say on the departure of Ashley Giles as England managing director.

Recommended

Football

Jamie Carragher enjoyed his mid-season break.

Tennis

Roger was ready to return.

And Rafa was relishing it.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles relished being nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was ecstatic after being nominated alongside her.

Winter Olympics

A few blessed words.

Excitement was building.

Rugby union

England reminisced.

Snooker

Recommended

Luck was on Scott Donaldson’s side.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in